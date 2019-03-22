Janet Dillione Acquires 42,000 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Janet Dillione acquired 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $70,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 180,909 shares in the company, valued at $302,118.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CRMD opened at $1.67 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113,029 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Janet Dillione Acquires 42,000 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/janet-dillione-acquires-42000-shares-of-cormedix-inc-crmd-stock.html.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

