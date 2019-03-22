Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (FXP)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) by 189.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,626 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

FXP opened at $57.02 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $85.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1421 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 Profile

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index). The Index is comprised of 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

