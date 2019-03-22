Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Holdings Cut by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,710 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $1,751,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $585,798.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John F. Prim sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total transaction of $999,218.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,491 shares in the company, valued at $28,821,147.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,713 shares of company stock worth $1,820,406. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $137.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.40 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.57%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

