J Samuel Crowley Sells 2,115 Shares of United States Cellular Corp (USM) Stock

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,115 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total value of $100,229.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,268.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

USM stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.68. United States Cellular Corp has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $59.74.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

USM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price objective on United States Cellular and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 44.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 42,682 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 92.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

