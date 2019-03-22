J M Smucker (SJM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. J M Smucker has a 12-month low of $91.32 and a 12-month high of $126.86.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

In related news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $198,725.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,675.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Lemmon sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $94,570.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,966 shares of company stock worth $387,867 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $93,308,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

