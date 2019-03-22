ITUS (ANIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

ANIX opened at $4.88 on Monday. ITUS has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

