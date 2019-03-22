Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

ITUB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,177,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,205,101 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,059,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,341,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763,695 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 44,377,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,616,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,044,112. The company has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Itau Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

