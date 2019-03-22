ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI) Position Boosted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the third quarter valued at $109,000.

Get ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF alerts:

BMV IEI opened at $122.44 on Friday. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 1 year low of $1,994.28 and a 1 year high of $2,480.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/ishares-tr-3-7-yr-treas-bd-etf-iei-position-boosted-by-iht-wealth-management-llc.html.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.