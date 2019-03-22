iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 193.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59,031 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 833,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,434,000 after acquiring an additional 69,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,620,000 after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 626,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,932,000 after acquiring an additional 60,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16,103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 622,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 618,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $180.95 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $209.28.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/ishares-sp-small-cap-600-growth-etf-ijt-shares-bought-by-colony-group-llc.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.