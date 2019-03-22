iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,267,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,128,505 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 6.58% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $150,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 88,968 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,548,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,760 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

EWC opened at $27.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $29.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/ishares-msci-canada-etf-ewc-shares-sold-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.