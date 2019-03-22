iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) Position Lifted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.1% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $21,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,989,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,564,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,394,000 after buying an additional 8,082,726 shares during the period. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,723,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,898,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,509,000 after buying an additional 3,232,011 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,693,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,090,000 after buying an additional 1,663,255 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.2363 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) Position Lifted by Colony Group LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/ishares-edge-msci-min-vol-usa-etf-usmv-position-lifted-by-colony-group-llc.html.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.