ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG) Position Trimmed by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 67,424 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period.
Shares of IUSG stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $58.35.
