iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Holdings Cut by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,748,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,205,000 after purchasing an additional 52,868 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 392,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,872 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.2605 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/ishares-core-sp-small-cap-etf-ijr-holdings-cut-by-berman-capital-advisors-llc.html.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.