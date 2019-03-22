iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $190.50 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $205.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

