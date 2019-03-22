IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Page Arthur B boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 3,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 41.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 224,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,985,000 after purchasing an additional 66,220 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth about $21,069,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 307.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 864,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,925,000 after purchasing an additional 652,276 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPGP stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $261.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPGP. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Northcoast Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.91.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

