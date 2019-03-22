IoTeX Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.06 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $24.06 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Coineal, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $730.08 or 0.18163613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00063407 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003008 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00001319 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,525,040,005 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Binance, IDEX and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

