Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Given New $55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IONS has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Swann started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.88.

IONS stock opened at $80.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 2.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $81.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 45.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Wender sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $796,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $59,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,397 shares of company stock worth $15,593,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

