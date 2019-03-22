Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $488.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $488.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00378167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.01669126 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00228891 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004937 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

