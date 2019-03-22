Investors Sell The Coca-Cola (KO) on Strength (KO)

Investors sold shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $72.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $200.49 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $127.93 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, The Coca-Cola had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. The Coca-Cola traded up $0.15 for the day and closed at $45.56

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 567.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2,506.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Sell The Coca-Cola (KO) on Strength (KO)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/investors-sell-the-coca-cola-ko-on-strength-ko-2.html.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.