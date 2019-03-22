Investors Sell Shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) on Strength (XLRE)

Investors sold shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $15.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $140.90 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $124.92 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund traded up $0.16 for the day and closed at $35.34

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRE. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC lifted its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 269,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,605 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/investors-sell-shares-of-real-estate-select-sector-spdr-fund-xlre-on-strength-xlre.html.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.