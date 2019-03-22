Investors Sell Shares of D. R. Horton (DHI) on Strength (DHI)

Investors sold shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) on strength during trading on Friday. $34.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $47.78 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $13.57 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, D. R. Horton had the 28th highest net out-flow for the day. D. R. Horton traded up $0.39 for the day and closed at $40.93

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Mizuho raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James cut D. R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.43 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $44.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy dhi” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 17.51%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,410 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $57,062.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $120,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $361,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,833 shares of company stock worth $1,029,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,788,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,143,000 after acquiring an additional 74,437 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 48,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

