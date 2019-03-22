Investors Sell Shares of Alphabet (GOOG) on Strength (GOOG)

Traders sold shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $501.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $760.14 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $258.77 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Alphabet had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Alphabet traded up $25.12 for the day and closed at $1,223.97

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,327.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $856.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total value of $10,231,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816 shares in the company, valued at $834,874.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $96,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,437 shares of company stock valued at $27,931,021. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

