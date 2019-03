Investors bought shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $151.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $74.68 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $76.71 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Gilead Sciences had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. Gilead Sciences traded down ($0.89) for the day and closed at $64.60

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $175,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,279,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 243,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Investors Buy Gilead Sciences (GILD) on Weakness” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/investors-buy-gilead-sciences-gild-on-weakness.html.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.