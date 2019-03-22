Investors Buy Altaba (AABA) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) on weakness during trading on Friday. $270.75 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $64.85 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $205.90 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Altaba had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Altaba traded down ($1.72) for the day and closed at $72.01

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AABA. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Altaba by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,963,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,779,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altaba during the 4th quarter worth $255,165,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altaba during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altaba during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Altaba by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,531,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,658,000 after purchasing an additional 652,283 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

