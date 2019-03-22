Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SMTC (SMTX)

SMTC (NASDAQ: SMTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/14/2019 – SMTC was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/12/2019 – SMTC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SMTC Corp. is a leading provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services to electronics industry original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company services its customers through manufacturing and technology centers strategically located in key technology corridors in the United States, Canada, Europe and a cost-effective region of Mexico. The company’s full range of value- added services include product design, procurement, prototyping, assembly, final system build, comprehensive supply chain management, global distribution and after-sales support. “

3/5/2019 – SMTC was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2019 – SMTC was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2019 – SMTC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

SMTX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 366,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 million, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.47. SMTC Co. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Analysts forecast that SMTC Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SMTC by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SMTC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMTC by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMTC by 38.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

