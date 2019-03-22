Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Patrick Industries (PATK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) recently:

3/20/2019 – Patrick Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/18/2019 – Patrick Industries was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/13/2019 – Patrick Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

3/7/2019 – Patrick Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2019 – Patrick Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2019 – Patrick Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $30.00 to $49.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2019 – Patrick Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/19/2019 – Patrick Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2019 – Patrick Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.92. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.

Get Patrick Industries Inc alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.00 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $45,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,760.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 32.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 50.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 132,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $238,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.