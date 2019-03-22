Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sun Hydraulics (SNHY)

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ: SNHY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/15/2019 – Sun Hydraulics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/14/2019 – Sun Hydraulics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/2/2019 – Sun Hydraulics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sun Hydraulics is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance, screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds which control force, speed and motion as integral components in fluid power systems. The Company sells its products globally through independent distributors. “

3/1/2019 – Sun Hydraulics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2019 – Sun Hydraulics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2019 – Sun Hydraulics had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2019 – Sun Hydraulics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/21/2019 – Sun Hydraulics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Hydraulics is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance, screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds which control force, speed and motion as integral components in fluid power systems. The Company sells its products globally through independent distributors. “

2/14/2019 – Sun Hydraulics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2019 – Sun Hydraulics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/26/2019 – Sun Hydraulics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Hydraulics is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance, screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds which control force, speed and motion as integral components in fluid power systems. The Company sells its products globally through independent distributors. “

1/25/2019 – Sun Hydraulics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/25/2019 – Sun Hydraulics was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sun Hydraulics stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.73. Sun Hydraulics Co. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $58.13.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $138.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.51 million. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Sun Hydraulics’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Sun Hydraulics’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

In related news, insider Gary A. Gotting sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $123,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $399,825. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Sun Hydraulics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,492,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,565,000 after purchasing an additional 62,761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,565,000 after acquiring an additional 62,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,987,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,968,000 after acquiring an additional 82,056 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,479,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after acquiring an additional 30,673 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Hydraulics Corporation, doing business as Helios Technologies, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

