Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fidus Investment (FDUS)

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ: FDUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/21/2019 – Fidus Investment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/12/2019 – Fidus Investment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/5/2019 – Fidus Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

3/1/2019 – Fidus Investment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2019 – Fidus Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/23/2019 – Fidus Investment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/18/2019 – Fidus Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/12/2019 – Fidus Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/6/2019 – Fidus Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/4/2019 – Fidus Investment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/25/2019 – Fidus Investment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/24/2019 – Fidus Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

FDUS traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $15.12. 2,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,102. The company has a market cap of $373.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.23. Fidus Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Fidus Investment by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 35,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. 28.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

