Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded Invesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 425,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,401.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rod Canion purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.89 per share, with a total value of $377,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,279.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 455,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Invesco by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 84,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 39,648 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in Invesco by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 8,758,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,058,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,343 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Invesco has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

