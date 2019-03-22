Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJK opened at $24.05 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

