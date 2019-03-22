Intu Properties’ (INTU) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 116 ($1.52) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 120 ($1.57).

INTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price (down previously from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Intu Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 119.79 ($1.57).

Get Intu Properties alerts:

Shares of Intu Properties stock opened at GBX 104.55 ($1.37) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Intu Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 220 ($2.87).

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Intu Properties will post 1481.6417465009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan Marsden sold 22,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £23,903.64 ($31,234.34).

About Intu Properties

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including 10 of the top-25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.