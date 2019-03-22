Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT) shares were up 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 823,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 269,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/internet-of-things-itt-stock-price-up-25.html.

About Internet of Things (CVE:ITT)

Internet of Things Inc operates as an Internet of Things (IoT) technology accelerator and industry acquisition company. The company focuses on accelerating IoT-based technology companies, and the development and implementation of disruptive IoT-based solutions. The company was formerly known as HTN, Inc and changed its name to Internet of Things Inc in January 2015.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Internet of Things Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet of Things and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.