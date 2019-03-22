International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Holdings Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 164,900 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.87 per share, for a total transaction of $579,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,730,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,095,423.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 751,210 shares of company stock worth $98,833,962 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IFF stock opened at $126.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $121.85 and a 1-year high of $150.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.50%.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

