Intellicheck (IDN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of IDN opened at $2.55 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDN shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,332,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter worth about $112,000.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets identity authentication systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail IDTM; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

