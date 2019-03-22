Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,471 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.6% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 375.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Intel by 429.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $69,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,040.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $622,254.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,147. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

INTC traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.10. 2,604,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,430,020. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $251.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

