Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.8% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $204,242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 29.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,125,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $620,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,946,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,946,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $97,339,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $69,994.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,040.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $26,588.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,704.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,261 shares of company stock worth $2,116,147 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.64 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $251.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

