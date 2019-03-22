Inspirit Energy (INSP) Trading Down 13%

Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC (LON:INSP)’s share price dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 7,538,462 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $334,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.24.

About Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc develops and commercializes a micro combined heat and power (mCHP) boilers for the commercial and residential markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The mCHP boiler is powered by natural gas and designed to produce hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

