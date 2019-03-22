Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) CFO Sells $112,500.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) CFO Richard Buchholz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Richard Buchholz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 20th, Richard Buchholz sold 2,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $113,740.00.
- On Tuesday, January 22nd, Richard Buchholz sold 6,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $325,080.00.
INSP traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,478. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 47,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period.
Several research firms recently commented on INSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.
About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
Further Reading: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.