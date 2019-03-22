Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,401 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,328,292,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,328,292,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20,897.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,652,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,492,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,862,398,000 after purchasing an additional 736,711 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,618,916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $239.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $180.83 and a 12-month high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $965,208.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,998.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $151,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,179 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $262.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $258.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.80.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

