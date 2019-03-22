Insight Chain Hits One Day Volume of $3.95 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Insight Chain has a market cap of $71.68 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insight Chain has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00005416 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $24.68, $50.98 and $18.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00442524 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00082671 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000124 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000780 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003397 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000217 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Insight Chain Profile

Insight Chain is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,702,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io

Insight Chain Coin Trading

Insight Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.68, $32.15, $50.98, $5.60, $7.50, $10.39, $33.94, $13.77, $20.33, $24.43 and $18.94.

