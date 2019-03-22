Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) CFO Sells 1,531 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $152,395.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

YUM traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $98.78. The company had a trading volume of 32,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,290. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.09 and a 1 year high of $101.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.57). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) CFO Sells 1,531 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/insider-selling-yum-brands-inc-yum-cfo-sells-1531-shares-of-stock.html.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.