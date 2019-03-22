Insider Selling: Yext Inc (YEXT) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $110,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $110,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $96,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $89,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 12th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $91,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 5th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $85,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 29th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $72,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $71,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $74,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 8th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $77,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $74,100.00.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 59,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,829. Yext Inc has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 101.77% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yext from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Yext to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Yext in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

