Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc (W) CTO Sells $685,233.78 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CTO John Champlin Mulliken sold 4,178 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $685,233.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,762.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Champlin Mulliken also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Tuesday, January 15th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 991 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $92,509.85.

NYSE:W opened at $171.37 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $173.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 2.06.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on W shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Wayfair from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wayfair from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 158,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/insider-selling-wayfair-inc-w-cto-sells-685233-78-in-stock.html.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.