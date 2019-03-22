Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc (W) CTO Sells $685,233.78 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CTO John Champlin Mulliken sold 4,178 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $685,233.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,762.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
John Champlin Mulliken also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 15th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 991 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $92,509.85.
NYSE:W opened at $171.37 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $173.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 2.06.
A number of analysts recently commented on W shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Wayfair from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wayfair from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.63.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 158,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.
