Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Director Sells $386,460.00 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $386,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,580,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $129.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.21 and a fifty-two week high of $129.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $119.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 10,289.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,530,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487,221 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

