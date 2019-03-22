Insider Selling: SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SDR) Insider Sells 19,716 Shares of Stock

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) insider Peter Harrison sold 19,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,727 ($35.63), for a total value of £537,655.32 ($702,541.91).

SDR opened at GBX 2,696 ($35.23) on Friday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12 month low of GBX 2,289 ($29.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,511 ($45.88). The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.00.

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/insider-selling-schroders-par-vtg-fpd-1-sdr-insider-sells-19716-shares-of-stock.html.

Several research analysts recently commented on SDR shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,637 ($34.46) target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,615 ($47.24) target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,293 ($43.03).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.