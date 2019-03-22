Insider Selling: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Director Peter J. Manning sold 1,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $87,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $88.14 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $99.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

