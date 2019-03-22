Insider Selling: Pluralsight Inc (PS) Insider Sells $114,913.84 in Stock

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $114,913.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nate Walkingshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Nate Walkingshaw sold 70,000 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $127,924.92.

On Friday, February 22nd, Nate Walkingshaw sold 2,644 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $78,421.04.

On Friday, February 1st, Nate Walkingshaw sold 68,431 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,930.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Nate Walkingshaw sold 45,625 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,035,687.50.

Shares of PS stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of -22.20. Pluralsight Inc has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.76 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 246.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.38 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PS. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at $203,041,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at $43,348,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,205,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,775,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,824,000 after acquiring an additional 582,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at $13,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

