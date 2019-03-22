Insider Selling: Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Ian Fier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.24. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $32.20.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.11 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 232.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNTA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.15 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $6,706,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,970 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 41,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/insider-selling-momenta-pharmaceuticals-inc-mnta-insider-sells-10000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.