Insider Selling: Linde PLC (LIN) Insider Sells 3,159 Shares of Stock

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) insider Anne K. Roby sold 3,159 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $558,416.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $5.24 on Friday, hitting $169.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,724. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $145.95 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,827,463,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,624,717,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,336,558,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,604,835,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.52.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

