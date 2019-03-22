Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.35, for a total value of C$187,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,500.

FR stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.24. 358,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,030. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.12 and a 12 month high of C$11.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FR shares. Cormark set a C$10.00 target price on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut First Majestic Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.05.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

